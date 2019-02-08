Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Second in NHL in goal scoring
Skinner scored two goals in a 6-5 overtime loss to Carolina on Thursday night.
The sniper has just three goals in his last nine games, but he has 33 goals on the season. Yes, Skinner sits second overall in goal scoring in the NHL. And he's on pace for his first 50-goal season. You know what to do.
