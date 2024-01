Skinner (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, per CapFriendly.

Skinner, who hasn't played since Jan. 9 against Seattle, is considered week-to-week. He has generated 17 goals, 33 points and 134 shots on net over 38 contests this campaign. Casey Mittelstadt has been occupying the left-wing spot on the top line during Skinner's absence.