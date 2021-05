Skinner scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 8-4 loss to the Penguins.

He was initially credited with an assist on the opening tally by Drake Caggiula in the first period, but that was taken away. Skinner still got on the scoresheet by tallying at 9:45 of the third period. The 28-year-old winger's rough season has him at seven goals, 14 points, 109 shots on net and a minus-11 rating in 52 outings.