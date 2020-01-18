Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Skating on his own
Skinner (upper body) has been skating on his own, and coach Ralph Krueger said he could still return after the All-Star break, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.
Krueger expressed that there's no guarantee the 27-year-old will be ready after the break, but Skinner's at least making solid progress. Skinner was having a down year before his injury, as he's accrued just 11 goals and eight assists through 39 games. Jimmy Vesey and Zemgus Girgensons are both filling into the top six for the time being.
