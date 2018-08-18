Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Slated for top-line duty
Skinner is projected for a top-line assignment flanking Jack Eichel to open the season, according to John Vogl of The Athletic Buffalo.
Acquired from the Hurricanes on Aug. 2, Skinner is also expected to join forces with Sam Reinhart to serve as the elder statesman of a young but potentially lethal first line in Buffalo. While Skinner is only 26 years old, he already has eight years of NHL experience. The skilled sniper has recorded 204 goals and 175 assists over 579 career contests but hasn't been involved in playoff hockey since averaging a goal per game with OHL Kitchener as part of the 2009-10 campaign. While Skinner only averaged 16:42 of ice time last season, he could approach the 19-minute mark if he manages to stay healthy and exhibits solid chemistry with Eichel and Reinhart.
More News
-
Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Dished to Buffalo•
-
Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: At least three teams inquiring about forward•
-
Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Drawing interest in trade market•
-
Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Uncertainty looms after disappointing season•
-
Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Gets team's only snipe Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Dishes two assists Tuesday•
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...
-
Goalie Tiers for 2018-19
How to sort out all the goaltender options for the 2018-19 season? Sasha Yodashkin offers up...