Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Slated for top-line duty

Skinner is projected for a top-line assignment flanking Jack Eichel to open the season, according to John Vogl of The Athletic Buffalo.

Acquired from the Hurricanes on Aug. 2, Skinner is also expected to join forces with Sam Reinhart to serve as the elder statesman of a young but potentially lethal first line in Buffalo. While Skinner is only 26 years old, he already has eight years of NHL experience. The skilled sniper has recorded 204 goals and 175 assists over 579 career contests but hasn't been involved in playoff hockey since averaging a goal per game with OHL Kitchener as part of the 2009-10 campaign. While Skinner only averaged 16:42 of ice time last season, he could approach the 19-minute mark if he manages to stay healthy and exhibits solid chemistry with Eichel and Reinhart.