Skinner ended his goal drought by finding the back of the net in Saturday's win over Pittsburgh.

Skinner had gone 22 consecutive games without a goal. For someone who scored 40 goals last year, his production has completely fallen off in 2019-20. Skinner has 12 goals and 21 points through 51 games. Perhaps ending his drought will help him regain his prior form, where he can chip in a few more goals.