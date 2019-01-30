Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Snaps mini skid
Skinner ended his three-game point drought by scoring a goal against Columbus on Tuesday.
Skinner now has 31 goals on the campaign, good for second in the NHL. He has a strong chance of reaching the 40 goal mark for the first time in his career, and is on pace for 75 points -- 12 more than his current career high.
