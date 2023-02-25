Skinner scored two goals in Friday's 3-1 win over the Panthers.

The veteran winger opened the scoring early in the second period and potted the final tally of the night in the third, extending his point streak to five games in the process while getting him his 600th NHL point. Skinner has four goals and eight points during that stretch, and it's the third time this season he's had a point streak of at least five games. The 30-year-old remains on pace for a career-best season, piling up 24 goals and 58 points through 54 games.