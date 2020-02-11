Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Stuck in lengthy dry spell
Skinner didn't register a point while putting two shots on goal over 14:27 of ice time Monday in the Sabres' 3-2 loss to the Ducks.
After failing to find the net again, Skinner is now riding an 18-game goalless streak, which matches the longest of his career. The winger sports a minus-19 rating and has only chipped in two assists during that stretch, rendering him a major disappointment coming off a 63-point effort in his first season in Buffalo.
