Skinner didn't register a point while putting two shots on goal over 14:27 of ice time Monday in the Sabres' 3-2 loss to the Ducks.

After failing to find the net again, Skinner is now riding an 18-game goalless streak, which matches the longest of his career. The winger sports a minus-19 rating and has only chipped in two assists during that stretch, rendering him a major disappointment coming off a 63-point effort in his first season in Buffalo.