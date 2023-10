Skinner notched an assist, five shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Devils.

Skinner helped out on a Rasmus Dahlin goal in the second period. The assist extended Skinner's point streak to four games (four goals, two helpers). The winger is at seven points, 30 shots on net, two PIM and a minus-3 rating through eight contests. He's seeing even-strength time on the second line, but the 31-year-old remains on the top power-play unit.