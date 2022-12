Skinner was suspended for three games for his cross-check on Pittsburgh's Jake Guentzel on Friday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

The NHL Department of Player Safety handed out the suspension after a meeting via the phone Saturday. Skinner has been red hot of late, with four goals and 11 points in his current six-game points streak. Overall, Skinner has 13 goals and 32 points in 27 games. He'll be eligible to return in Arizona on Dec. 17.