Skinner scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Predators.

Skinner opened the scoring, scoring on a breakaway after a heads-up pass from Tage Thompson. This snapped a seven-game goal drought for Skinner, who posted four assists in that span. The slight downturn in offense doesn't take away from what's been a strong season for the winger -- he's up to 18 tallies, 42 points, 120 shots on net and a plus-14 rating through 38 appearances.