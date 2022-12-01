Skinner scored a power-play goal on four shots in Wednesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Red Wings.

Skinner is back on track after an unsteady stretch in mid-November. The winger has six goals and three assists, including four power-play points, over his last five contests while working well with Tage Thompson on the top line. The surge of offense has Skinner up to 11 tallies, 23 points (six on the power play), 70 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 23 outings this season.