Skinner scored a power-play goal on four shots in Wednesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Red Wings.
Skinner is back on track after an unsteady stretch in mid-November. The winger has six goals and three assists, including four power-play points, over his last five contests while working well with Tage Thompson on the top line. The surge of offense has Skinner up to 11 tallies, 23 points (six on the power play), 70 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 23 outings this season.
More News
-
Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Connects during third stanza•
-
Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Two more tallies in win•
-
Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Erupts for five points•
-
Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Plays like plus player•
-
Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Explosive versus Hurricanes•
-
Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Extends point streak with pair•