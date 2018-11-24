Skinner added two more goals, including the game-winner, in a 3-2 overtime victory against the Canadiens on Friday.

The 26-year-old is about as hot as the Sabres at the moment. Buffalo has won seven straight, and during that stretch, he has eight goals and nine points. But Skinner's hot streak dates back to the middle of October. He has 16 goals and 22 points with a plus-11 rating in the last 16 games. Skinner has been one of the biggest surprises in fantasy through a quarter of the season. At some point, his production will certainly slow, but don't be surprised if he posts career highs across the board this season.