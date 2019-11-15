Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Team's best player in loss
Skinner stuffed the stat sheet with a goal, an assist, six shots and a plus-4 rating in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to Carolina.
Skinner was by far Buffalo's best player in this one. He opened the scoring and was on the ice for all four of his team's goals and none of the goals against. With eight goals through 18 games, Skinner's on pace to pot 36 after scoring a career-high 40 last season.
