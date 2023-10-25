Skinner scored twice in a 6-4 win over Ottawa on Tuesday.

Skinner opened the scoring in the first period when he took a cross-ice pass from Alex Tuch on a two-on-one and beat a diving Anton Forsberg blocker side. Skinner then pushed the score to 3-0 early in the second when he banked the puck in off Forsberg's skate from behind the goal line. The markers stretched his goal streak to three games with four tallies (five points) in that span. It also brings him up to five goals in his last five outings. The Sabres have struggled thus far and sit last in the Atlantic, but Skinner hasn't been the reason -- he's in midseason sniping form.