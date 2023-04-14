Skinner notched three assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.

After a scoreless first period, Skinner picked up helpers in each of the remaining three frames, including on Casey Mittelstadt's winner 78 seconds into OT. With one game left on Buffalo's schedule, Skinner sits one point short of his first career 80-point campaign, while the 30-year-old's 34 goals are his highest total since he fired home 40 in 2018-19.