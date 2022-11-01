Skinner scored a goal on four shots, added two assists and went plus-2 in Monday's 8-3 win over the Red Wings.

Skinner set up two of Tage Thompson's three goals in the game and scored one of his own. Those two forwards, along with linemate Kyle Okposo, combined for 11 points in the big win. Skinner had started slow on offense this year, but he's earned two goals and four assists in his last three games, so he may be coming around. He's at eight points, 24 shots and a plus-4 rating in nine outings overall.