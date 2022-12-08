Skinner dished out four helpers to go with a plus-4 rating in Wednesday's 9-4 win over the Blue Jackets. Two of the assists came on the power play.

The first three of Skinner's assists came on Tage Thompson's natural hat trick as Buffalo doubled its 3-0 lead in the first period, and Skinner added a helper on Alex Tuch's second-period tally. Thompson blossoming into an elite center has benefited Skinner, who shares the ice with Thompson on the top line and No. 1 power-play unit. Skinner boosted his assist total to 19, and he's added 12 goals though 26 games. He has capped out at 63 points on four previous occasions, but this could be the year Skinner finally busts past that mark.