Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Tickles twine in win
Skinner scored an even-strength goal in Monday's 4-0 win over Dallas.
The forward has scored in four of Buffalo's first six games, with Skinner now sitting at five points after tickling twine in Monday's win at home. The 27-year-old is coming off his first 40-goal campaign, with early signs suggesting Skinner could duplicate, or possibly eclipse, his 2018-19 production in 2019-20.
