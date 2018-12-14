Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Tied for second in NHL in goals
Skinner scored his 22nd goal of the season in Thursday's 3-1 win over Arizona.
He has a four-game, four-point streak on the go right now. Skinner has been a revelation this season -- he's scoring at a point-per-game pace and has 22 goals, a tally good enough for a tie with Patrik Laine for second in the NHL (22). Use him with confidence.
