Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Two goals in OT road win

Skinner scored two goals in a 6-5 overtime win against the Canadiens on Thursday.

The Sabres' winger now has 11 goals on the year, good for second in the league (tied with a pair of Avs). With four in his last three games, Skinner continues to produce in spades for his new team. Up next is a home game versus Vancouver on Saturday, a team giving up an average of 3.35 goals, eighth worst in the league. Another solid matchup to look forward to.