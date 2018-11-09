Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Two goals in OT road win
Skinner scored two goals in a 6-5 overtime win against the Canadiens on Thursday.
The Sabres' winger now has 11 goals on the year, good for second in the league (tied with a pair of Avs). With four in his last three games, Skinner continues to produce in spades for his new team. Up next is a home game versus Vancouver on Saturday, a team giving up an average of 3.35 goals, eighth worst in the league. Another solid matchup to look forward to.
More News
-
Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Three-point performance in rout of Sens•
-
Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Five-game, 10-point streak•
-
Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Records trio of helpers•
-
Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Hat trick in win over Kings•
-
Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Scores first goal of campaign•
-
Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Scores twice in preseason win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...