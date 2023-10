Skinner picked up two assists in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Avalanche.

He helped set up Buffalo's first two tallies while adding four shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating to his ledger. Skinner is up to five goals and nine points in nine games to begin the season as the 31-year-old looks to prove he can repeat the career-best point-a-game pace he put up in 2022-23, when he amassed 82 points in 79 contests.