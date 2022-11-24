Skinner scored two goals, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Blues.

He opened the scoring just 18 seconds into the game for the only goal of the first period, then found the back of the net again midway through the second to give Buffalo a 4-1 lead. Skinner has three two-goal performances in his last five games, and on the season the veteran winger has racked up nine goals and 21 points through 20 contests.