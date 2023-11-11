Skinner scored a goal and added an assist in Friday's 3-2 win over Minnesota.

After dipsy-doodling around Filip Gustavsson and tucking the puck home on a breakaway in the final minute of the second period, Skinner helped set up John-Jason Peterka early in the third for what proved to be the winning tally. Skinner has quickly proven that last season's career-best numbers were no fluke, and the 31-year-old winger has followed up that 82-point campaign with seven goals and 13 points in the first 14 games of 2023-24.