Skinner scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken.

He opened the scoring early in the first period, but Seattle quickly took control after that. The line of Skinner, Casey Mittelstadt and Alex Tuch accounted for all of Buffalo's offense on the night, but the veteran winger has been productive lately no matter who he's been skating with. In eight games since returning from an upper-body injury, Skinner has five goals and 11 points.