Skinner scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Lightning.

He potted the fifth of five straight goals for the Sabres that put the game out of reach, grabbing a turnover in the Tampa Bay zone and blasting a shot past Brian Elliott from the slot. Skinner is having one of his patented hot streaks, lighting the lamp six times in the last eight games while racking up 11 points, and on the season the 30-year-old has 26 goals and 62 points in 58 games, leaving him one point shy of tying the career-high mark he's reached four different times. Barring something disastrous befalling him, it seems like Skinner will finally smash through that 63-point barrier.