Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Two-point night in rout
Skinner had a goal and an assist while logging a game-high seven shots in Monday's 7-1 win over the Devils.
Skinner potted his 11th goal of the season five minutes into the game. then set up a Conor Sheary goal almost exactly two minutes later. The 27-year-old isn't producing at his 40-goal rate from a year ago, but he's still on track to scored another 25-30 goals in 2019-20. One good hot streak can change that projection in a hurry.
