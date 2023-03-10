Skinner scored a goal and an assist in Thursday's 10-4 loss to the Stars.

His tally early in the third period gave Buffalo a brief flicker of hope and made the score 5-3, but four straight Dallas goals dispelled any thoughts of a comeback. Skinner remains locked in, scoring eight goals and 14 points over the last 11 games, and the veteran winger sits two goals short of his sixth career 30-goal campaign.