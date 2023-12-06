Skinner scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Red Wings.

Both points came late in the game as Buffalo tried to rally from a 4-0 deficit, but Skinner's tally midway through the third period on an impressive individual effort was the Sabres' last gasp on offense. The performance snapped a brief three-game point drought for the veteran winger, and while Skinner isn't quite matching last season's pace, he still has 11 goals and 20 points through 26 contests to begin 2023-24.