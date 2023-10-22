Skinner had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.

The 35-goal man from last season put the Sabres up 1-0 late on the second period. Casey Mittelstadt forced a turnover along the wall, took the puck to the slot and dished to Skinner at the bottom of the right circle. It's Skinner's second of the season, and he has three points in his last three games. The 31-year-old has six, 30-plus goal seasons in his career, and there's nothing to suggest he won't hit the same height in 2023-24.