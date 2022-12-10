Skinner scored a goal on two shots before being ejected from Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins.

With 22 seconds left in regulation, Jake Guentzel took a hack at Craig Anderson while the Buffalo netminder was covering up the puck. Skinner objected and cross-checked Guentzel in the face, and Pittsburgh wound up scoring the winner on the ensuing power play. Skinner has been lighting the lamp on a regular basis, scoring eight goals (and 18 points) over the last nine games, but his hot streak could be interrupted if he faces additional discipline from the league office following his match penalty.