Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Upgraded Sunday
Skinner (upper body) was designated as day-to-day Sunday.
Skinner has been skating on his own since before the All-Star break and this news comes as another positive sign in recovery. The 27-year-old originally was diagnosed with a 3-to-4 week timeline for a return when he suffered the upper-body injury Dec. 27 and appears still on track. Skinner still resides on injured reserve, so he'll need to be activated ahead of a possible return in Tuesday's game against Ottawa.
