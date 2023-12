Skinner (upper body) won't play against Columbus on Tuesday but is now considered day-to-day, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Skinner will be out of action for his third consecutive contest due to his lingering upper-body issue. In his last five outings, the veteran winger garnered two goals on 18 shots and two assists while averaging 16:52 of ice time. Zach Benson figures to remain in a top-six role while Skinner is sidelined.