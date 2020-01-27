Skinner (upper body) will be activated from IR and play in Tuesday's home game versus the Senators.

Skinner has missed the last 10 games, and he'll return to the top six with power-play duties Tuesday. The 27-year-old has faced major regression this season, as he's posted 11 goals and eight points over 39 games after racking up 40 goals in the 2018-19 campaign. Skinner will need to get back on track if the Sabres want to claw their way into a playoff spot.