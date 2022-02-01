Schuldt was assigned to the taxi squad from AHL Rochester on Tuesday.
Schuldt has recorded five points over 22 games with AHL Rochester in 2021-22. The 26-year-old has yet to make an NHL appearance this season.
More News
-
Sabres' Jimmy Schuldt: Surfaces on waivers list•
-
Sabres' Jimmy Schuldt: Heads east to Buffalo•
-
Golden Knights' Jimmy Schuldt: Joins taxi squad•
-
Golden Knights' Jimmy Schuldt: Inks one-year pact•
-
Golden Knights' Jimmy Schuldt: Sent to AHL affiliate•
-
Golden Knights' Jimmy Schuldt: Earns call-up Wednesday•