Sabres' Jimmy Vesey: Adds insurance marker
Vesey scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
Vesey's tally capped a three-goal burst over a span of 1:31 from the Sabres. The 26-year-old winger has posted 19 points, 85 shots and a plus-14 rating in 55 games this season. He's still seeing top-six minutes even with Victor Olofsson back from injury, but Vesey will have to battle for a prime scoring role over the remainder of the year.
