Sabres' Jimmy Vesey: Busts out of slump
Vesey scored his first goal of the season in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Lightning.
Vesey's first goal of the campaign took 21 games to arrive, the winger now with four points in 2019-20. Playing 12:37 a night -- the lowest ATOI of Vesey's career -- the former Ranger is not having much luck in Buffalo and is not deserving of a starting spot on your fantasy roster.
