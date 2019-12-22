Sabres' Jimmy Vesey: Collects assist in win
Vesey picked up an assist during Saturday's win over Los Angeles.
The point snapped a mini three-game point drought. Vesey has been a streaky player for the Sabres. All of his points have been scored in two, three, or four-game stretches. Perhaps he'll find the scoresheet again during Monday's visit to Ottawa, to keep that trend going.
