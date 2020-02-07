Sabres' Jimmy Vesey: Collects goal in loss
Vesey notched a goal during Thursday's loss to Detroit.
The tally snapped a five-game point drought for the winger. He has just two points -- both goals -- in his past 10 outings. Vesey has been playing on the Sabres' top line, but he's been showing little production given the quality of his linemates in Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart. He sits at just 15 points through 50 contests.
