Sabres' Jimmy Vesey: Dealing with injury
Vesey (undisclosed) left Thursday's game against the Rangers and won't return, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.
Vesey was on the wrong end of a Brady Skjei hit in the second period, and as evidenced by this news, seems to be feeling the effects of the hit. Vesey was forced to miss the last 12:35 of the second period due to the hit. With the 26-year-old missing, the Sabres will operate with 11 forwards, with Zemgus Girgensons the likely player to get a bump up to the third line.
