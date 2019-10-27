Sabres' Jimmy Vesey: Evaluated on week-to-week basis

The team announced Sunday that Vesey's status is week-to-week due to an upper-body injury.

Vesey suffered the injury in Thursday's loss to the Rangers, and after being re-evaluated by team doctors, was deemed week-to-week. In theory, Vesey still has a chance to suit up in Monday's matchup against Arizona, but if he can't go, Evan Rodrigues figures to continue to slot into the lineup.

