Sabres' Jimmy Vesey: Finally on scoresheet
Vesey picked up an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Kings.
The drought has ended for Vesey, who came up empty in seven straight games to open the season. The 26-year-old produced 35 points in 81 games for the Rangers last season, but he could struggle to match that mark in his first year with the Sabres if his offense remains inconsistent.
