Sabres' Jimmy Vesey: Healthy scratch Sunday
Vesey was a healthy scratch during Sunday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.
Vesey played on the top line with Jack Eichel during Saturday's loss to the Canucks, and he recorded two shots on net and a minus-1 rating across 16:47 of ice time. However, Vesey faced faced a freefall demotion the next day, as he served as a healthy scratch for the first time this season.
