Play

Sabres' Jimmy Vesey: Helpers in two straight games

Vesey recorded an assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

It was the only digit on the winger's stat line. Vesey's helper came on a Casey Mittelstadt goal in the second period. The 26-year-old has two assists and a plus-4 rating in nine games this season, as he slowly adjusts to a third-line role with the Sabres.

More News
Our Latest Stories