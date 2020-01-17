Sabres' Jimmy Vesey: Nets tally in win

Vesey scored a goal. dished two hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Stars.

Vesey scored 7:01 into the game, converting on a Sam Reinhart pass. It's been a tough start to Vesey's career with the Sabres, as he has 14 points, 65 shots on goal and a plus-11 rating in 44 contests. He's not seeing the power-play time he got with the Rangers in the previous three seasons -- that explains some of his struggles. He's also shooting just 9.2 percent this season, compared to an 11.9 percent success rate in his career.