Sabres' Jimmy Vesey: Nets tally in win
Vesey scored a goal. dished two hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Stars.
Vesey scored 7:01 into the game, converting on a Sam Reinhart pass. It's been a tough start to Vesey's career with the Sabres, as he has 14 points, 65 shots on goal and a plus-11 rating in 44 contests. He's not seeing the power-play time he got with the Rangers in the previous three seasons -- that explains some of his struggles. He's also shooting just 9.2 percent this season, compared to an 11.9 percent success rate in his career.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.