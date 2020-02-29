Sabres' Jimmy Vesey: Snags helper in 300th career game
Vesey registered an assist and two shots on net in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.
Vesey had a hand in Dominik Kahun's first-period tally. For the fourth straight year, Vesey has recorded 20 points. He did so in 60 contests this year. The 26-year-old has never had fewer than 27 points in a full season, which came in his rookie year of 2016-17. He should end up at a similar total by the end of 2019-20.
