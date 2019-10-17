Sabres' Jimmy Vesey: Still searching for first point

Vesey has yet to collect a point through seven games with the Sabres.

An offseason acquisition, Vesey was brought in to provide more scoring depth to Buffalo. That hasn't been the case yet, as he has no points, and just eight shots in his seven outings as a Sabre. After scoring 35 points last year with the Rangers, he will need to go on a hot streak if he's to match those numbers. He's playing a career-low 12:21 of ice time per game, so don't expect much production right away.