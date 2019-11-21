Sabres' Jimmy Vesey: Top-line assignment

Vesey is expected to skate on the top line Thursday against Boston with Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Vesey is somehow still searching for his first goal of the campaign, so if he can't score with his two new linemates, nothing's working. Vesey has a long way to re-prove himself after scoring 17 goals last season with the Rangers, as he only has a measly two assists in 18 games with the Sabres. We'll see how he does with his new grouping, so if you're feeling lucky perhaps he's an uber-shrewd cheap DFS play for a night. Still, Vesey is seeing just six seconds of power-play time per game.