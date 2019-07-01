Sabres' Jimmy Vesey: Traded upstate

Vesey was traded to Buffalo in exchange for a third-round pick Monday.

Perhaps this trade foreshadows a bigger move coming from the Rangers, as it clears out $2.275 million in cap space just hours before free agency opens up. As for the Sabres, they're getting a solid depth forward, as Vesey has potted 50 goals over three seasons since signing with the Rangers out of Harvard.

